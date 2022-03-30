MHT CET 2022 registration last date extended; Apply at mhtcet2022.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has extended the last date to apply for MHT CET 2021. Candidates can apply up to April 15 on mhtcet2022.mahacet.org or cetcell.mahacet.org. Previously, the application deadline was March 31.

MHT CET is held for admission to Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agriculture at participating institutions across Maharashtra.

During the extended period, no late fee will be charged from candidates. However, those who apply between April 16 and 23 will have to pay an additional fee of ₹500.

MHT CET 2022 for Technical courses will be conducted from June 11 to 28, 2022, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said on March 25.

MHT CET is conducted in two groups – PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology).

MHT CET 2022 application form direct link

In addition to CETs for technical and medicine courses, the CET cell is also responsible for conducting entrance tests and counselling for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses like management, hospitality, etc.

The CET cell is also responsible for conducting Maharashtra NEET counselling for 15 per cent all India quota seats.