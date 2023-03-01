MHT CET 2023 registration process begins at cetcell.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has begun the registration process for MAH LLB 5 years 2023 examination today, March 1. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. The deadline for the submission of the application form is March 11.

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai will conduct the CET Examination for the Course LLB 5 Yrs on April 2.

Application fee: The application fee is ₹800 for Open Category, EWS Candidates from Maharashtra State, Out Side Maharashtra State (OMS)/All India Candidates belonging to all Categories, and J&K Migrant Candidates.

For Candidates belonging to Backward Class Categories [SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT (A), NT-1 (B), NT-2(C), NT-3(D), OBC and SBC] Categories belonging to Maharashtra State only having valid Caste Certificate and having a valid Non-Creamy Layer Certificate valid up to 31 March 2024 for DT-VJ, NT1, 2,3, OBC & SBC Candidates the application fee is ₹600.

MHT CET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the “MAH-LLB (5 Years) CET-2023 (Integrated Course) ForSSC & HSC qualified Candidates”

Regsiter and proceed with the application

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.