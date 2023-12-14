MHT CET 2024 revised tentative schedule out on cetcell.mahacet.org, check important dates

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has released the updated tentative schedule of competitive examinations conducted by it. As per the revised schedule, the MHT CET 2024 examination for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) streams are likely to be held between Tuesday, April 16 and Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Candidates can check these revised tentative exam dates on the website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH BEd-MEd (3 year integrated) and MAH MEd CET exams will be held on Sunday, March 2.

The Maharashtra MPEd CET exam is scheduled on March 3-6.

BEd (General & Special) and BEd ELCT CET exams will be held from March 3 to 6.

The MBA/MMS CET exam is tentatively scheduled for March 9, 10 and the MCA CET is likely to be held on March 14

The 3 year LLB entrance exam will likely take place on March 12 and 13 and the 5 year LLB CET is tentatively scheduled for May 5.

The entrance test for four-year integrated BA, BSc, BEd courses is scheduled tentatively for May 2.

Candidates can check the detailed schedule here.

Registrations for these state-level exams will be hosted on the website cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can check it for further updates.

