MHT CET Admit Card 2021 for PCM group released, download link here
MHT CET Admit Card 2021 for PCM group released, download link here

MHT CET Admit Card 2021 for PCM group has been released. Candidates who want to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official link given below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 11:11 AM IST
State Common Entrance Test Cell has released MHT CET Admit Card 2021 on September 15, 2021. The admit card has been released for PCM group. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org. 

The MHT CET examination will be conducted from September 20 to October 1, 2021, across the state for B.E/B.Tech, Bachelor in Pharmacy and Agriculture and Allied courses. The hall tickets will have details including the exam date and time, exam center address, candidate personal details, and instructions for exam day along with COVID19 guidelines. 

Direct link to download admit card

MHT CET Admit Card 2021: How to download 

To check and download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.
  • Click on MHT CET Admit Card 2021 for PCM group link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are advised to check MHT CET admit card carefully and, in case of any discrepancy, contact the authorities immediately. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MAHACET. 

