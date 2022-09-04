Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MHT CET answer key 2022 objection window closes today on cetcell.mahacet.org

Published on Sep 04, 2022 10:26 AM IST

MHT CET 2022 answer key objection window will be closed today at mhtcet2022.mahacet.org and cetcell.mahacet.org.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 will be closed today, September 4. State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra published the answer key of MHT CET 2022 for PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) groups on September 1 and allowed candidates to raise objections from September 2 to 4 (5 pm).

The link to raise objections can be found at mhtcet2022.mahacet.org and cetcell.mahacet.org.

CET Cell had also published MHT CET question papers, candidates' response sheets along with the provisional answer key.

MHT CET answer key objection link

How to raise objections to MHT CET 2022 answer key

Visit the official website – mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

On the home page, click on the objection entry link.

Login with your credentials.

Submit your objection(s) and pay the fee.

MHT CET 2022 for PCM group was held from August 5 to 11, 2022 and for PCB group, it was held from August 12 to 20, 2022.

A re-exam for students affected by rains and technical glitches was held on August 29.

Results of the test will be announced on or before September 15.

