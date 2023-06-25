Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MHT CET Counselling 2023 B.E, B.Tech registration process begins at cetcell.mahacet.org

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 25, 2023

MHT CET Counselling 2023 B.E, B.Tech registration process started at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has commenced the counselling registration process for B.E, B.Tech courses. Candidates can register for B.E and B.Tech courses at cetcell.mahacet.org. The last date for registration and uploading of required documents is July 3 up to 5 pm.

The counselling registration fee is 800 for general category candidates from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh Migrant candidates & children of Indian workers in Gulf countries (CIWGC). For the Reserved Category Candidates of Backward Class Categories [SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS] & Persons with Disability Candidates belonging to Maharashtra State only the application fee is 600.

Direct link to register for MHT CET B.E/B.Tech counselling

MHT CET 2023 B.E and B.Tech counselling: Know how to register

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the B.E/B.Tech

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Submit the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

mht cet counselling
