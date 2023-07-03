The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell extended the registration deadline for the LLB three-year programme centralised admission process (CAP) for the academic year 2023-24. Candidates who are from Maharashtra State (MS) or outside of Maharashtra State (OMS) should complete the 3-year LLB CAP registration by July 10 at llb3cap23.mahacet.org.

MHT CET Counselling 2023: Last date to register for LLB CAP extended to July 10

Candidates should note that no further extension will be given after July 10.

The deadline to register is July 24 for candidates in the Non-Resident Indian (NRI), Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), Person of Indian Origin (PIO), Foreign Nationals, and Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries (CIWGC) categories.

Details Last date Candidates registration for MS, OMS candidates July 10 Candidates registration for NRI/OCI/POI/FNS and CIWGC July 24 E- Scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled in Application forms by e-verification team July 12 E-Scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled in application forms by expert committee for NRI/OCI/PIO/ FNS and CIWGC candidates July 28