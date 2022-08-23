MHT CET Result 2022: Exam to be held again for these candidates

MHT CET Result 2022: State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) Maharashtra on Monday said that MHT CET 2022 exam will be conducted again for candidates who could not appear in it during the fixed schedule due to several reasons.

MHT CET for PCM and PCB streams took place from August 5 to 20, 2022.

There were server issues at some of the centres and candidates had multiple log out issues during the exam, CET Cell has noted.

“All those candidates who had one or more interruptions shut downs and log outs and who could not complete all the questions due to Technical and Server issues and got less time for their examination will get the opportunity to appear for the retest as per the venue and the schedule declared by CET CELL,” it said.

Further, the exam conducting body informed that candidates of Gondia, Bhandara and Gadchiroli districts who could not appear in the examination because of heavy rain on August 10,11,12 & 20 can appear in the exam again.

Only these candidates are allowed to apply for re-exam up to August 23.

Direct link to apply for MHT CET 2022 re-exam

“Please Note that in case you are willing to opt for the 2nd opportunity (Re-Examination), then your 1st attempt will be nullified & NOT be considered for scoring. In Case you agree to this above Terms and opt for the 2nd opportunity (Re-Examination), you will not be eligible for any legal course of action against State CET Cell, Mumbai (If Any) in future,” an official statement said.