Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MHT CET results 2021 declared, here’s direct link for PCB and PCM score card
competitive exams

MHT CET results 2021 declared, here’s direct link for PCB and PCM score card

MHT CET results 2021: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra announced MHT CET results 2021 on Wednesday, October 27.
Candidates who have appeared in the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2021, can check their results at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.(mhtcet2021.mahacet.org)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 07:22 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

MHT CET results 2021: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra announced MHT CET results 2021 on Wednesday, October 27. Candidates who have appeared in the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2021, can check their result on the official website of MAHACET at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET 2021 was held from September 20 to October 1, 2021.

Direct link to check MHT CET 2021 PCM score card

Direct link to check MHT CET 2021 PCB score card

Steps to check MHT CET 2021 results:

Visit the official website of MAHACET at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org

Click on relevant MHT CET result 2021 link available on the home page

Enter your login details

MHT CET results will display on the screen

Download the CET result and take it print out too.

Earlier on Wednesday, Uday Samant, Minister of Higher Education And Technical Education (Maharashtra) confirmed the result date for MHT CET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mht cet mht cet results exam result
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IIM CAT admit cards 2021 released, direct link for hall tickets

JPSC assistant engineer main exam answer key out, know how to challenge

Indian Olympiad Qualifier exam registration closes on Oct 31, know how to apply

MHT CET Result 2021 to be declared today, here’s how to check 
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP