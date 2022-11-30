MICAT Phase 1 Admit Card 2022 released at mica.ac.in, download link here

Mudra Institute of Communication has released MICAT Phase 1 Admit Card 2022 on November 30, 2022. Candidates who will appear for MICAT Phase 1 examination for PGDM-C/ PGDM can download the admit card through the official site of MICA at mica.ac.in.

The MICAT 1 examination will be conducted on December 3, 2022. The exam consists of 3 sections- Section A: Psychometric Test, Section B: Descriptive Test and Section C: Divergent and Convergent Thinking; Verbal ability, Quantitative ability and Data Interpretation and General awareness. The admit card can be downloaded by appearing candidates through these simple steps given below.

MICAT Phase 1 Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of MICA at mica.ac.in.

Click on MICAT Phase 1 Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

