MP TET 2023 notification released for Middle School Teacher Eligibility Test

Published on Dec 30, 2022 05:05 PM IST

MPPEB has issued the notification regarding the MP Middle School Teacher Eligibility Test 2023.

ByHT Education Desk

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has issued the notification regarding the MP Middle School Teacher Eligibility Test 2023. The MP TET 2023 application process will commence on January 30, 2023, and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 13. Interested candidates can apply online at peb.mp.gov.in.

For reserved categories, a minimum of 50% is needed, whereas unreserved categories need a minimum of 60%.

Candidates can edit their applications from January 30, 2023, till February 18, 2023. The MP TET 2023 examination will be held on April 25, 2023.

Application fee: The application fee is 600 for the unreserved category. For SC/ST/ OBC category candidates the application fee is 300.

MP TET 2023 examination scheme: There will be one question paper of 150 marks. The duration of the MP TET 2023 exam will be 2: 30 hours. The questions will be of Multiple Choice Type.

