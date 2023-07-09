Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MPESB Group 4 recruitment exam admit card released at esb.mp.gov.in, get link

MPESB Group 4 recruitment exam admit card released at esb.mp.gov.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 09, 2023 06:43 PM IST

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released admit cards for the Group-4 recruitment exam 2023.

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the admit cards for the Assistant Grade-3, Stenotypist, Stenographer & Other Post Combined Recruitment Test - 2023 under Group-4, today, July 9. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets on the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

MPESB Group 4 recruitment exam admit card released at esb.mp.gov.in

The examination will be conducted on July15,16,17 and 18.

Direct link to download the admit card

MPESB Group 4 hall ticket 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card tab

Next, click on “Group-4, Asstt. Grade -3 Stenotypist , Stenographer & Other Post Combined Recruitment Test - 2023”

Log in using your registration details and submit

Group 4 recruitment exam 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
hall ticket admit card. madhya pradesh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP