MPESB PNST 2022 admit cards released at esb.mp.gov.in, here's direct link

Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has issued the admit cards for the state Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2022 for admission to B.Sc Nursing (4-year course) in government nursing institutes. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

The MPESB PNST 2022 examination will be held from July 7 to 9, 2023.

MPESB PNST admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Test Admit Card - Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) - 2022”

Key in your login details

The MPESB PNST admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take the printout for future reference.