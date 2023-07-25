Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MPPEB group 1, group 2 answer keys out, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 25, 2023 03:29 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released answer keys for group 1, sub group 1 and group 2, sub group 1 recruitment test.

Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB, also known as MPPEB) has released answer key of the group 1, sub group 1 and group 2, sub group 1 combined recruitment test, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment exam can download it from the official website, esb.mp.gov.in. The direct link has been given below.

To download admit cards, they have to login using roll number and TAC code printed on admit cards. These are the steps to follow:

How to check MPPEB group 1, 2 answer keys

  1. Go to the official website, esb.mp.gov.in.
  2. Now, go to the group 1 and 2 answer key link on the home page.
  3. Enter the required information and submit.
  4. Check the answer key.

The board has also published questions asked in the exam along with answers.

Candidates can raise objections to the answers published on payment of a fee of 50 per question. The last date to raise objections is July 28.

The board will review candidates' feedback and prepare the final answer key. For any query, candidates can send email to MPPEBonline@gmail.com.

