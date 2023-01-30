MPPEB Group 2 admit card 2023: Hall ticket released for sub-group 3, get link

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card for the Swachhta Nirikshak, Chemist and other equivalent direct and backlog post Combined Recruitment Test 2022 under Sub-Group 3. Candidates who will take the examination can download the admit card from the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

MPPEB Group 2 sub-group 3 examinations are scheduled to be conducted in two shifts from February 13 to 17.

Here's the direct link to download the MPPEB Group 2 admit card

MPPEB Group 2 admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in

Next click on the “Test Admit Card - Group-2 (Sub Group -3)swachhta nirikshak, chemist and other equivalent direct and backlog post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022”

Key in your login details

The MPPEB Group 2 admit card will appear on the screenCheck and take the printout for future reference.