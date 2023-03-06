Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MPPEB Group 2 Patwari and other posts admit card out at esb.mp.gov.in, get link

MPPEB Group 2 Patwari and other posts admit card out at esb.mp.gov.in, get link

competitive exams
Published on Mar 06, 2023 12:54 PM IST

MPPEB released the admit card for the Group-2 (Sub Group -4) Sahayak Samparikshak, Patwari & other post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022.

MPPEB Group 2 Patwari and other posts admit card out at esb.mp.gov.in,
ByHT Education Desk

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card for the Group-2 (Sub Group -4) Sahayak Samparikshak, Patwari & other post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

Candidates can download their admit card using their application number and date of birth.

Direct link to download admit card

MP Group 2 admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Admit Card - Group-2 (Sub Group -4) Sahayak Samparikshak,Patwari & other post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022”

Key in your Application No, and date of birth and submit

The MPPEB Patwari admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
madhya pradesh admit card.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP