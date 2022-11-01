MPPEB Group 3 admit card 2022 out at peb.mp.gov.in, get link here

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card for the Group-3 Sub Engineer, Draftman, Samaypal and other equivalent post Combined Recruitment Test 2022. candidates can download the admit card from the official website at peb.mp.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can download the MPPEB Group 3 admit card using their application number and Date of Birth.

“For the recruitment of Group-3 Deputy Engineer, Cartographer, Timekeeper and equivalent posts organized by the Board, the admit cards of Joint Recruitment Examination - 2022 (except paper code F and G) have been issued. Paper code F and G admit card will be issued soon”, reads the official website.

Direct link to download the admit card

MPPEB Group 3 admit card 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at peb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Test Admit Card - Group-3 Sub Engineer, Draftman, Samaypal and other equivalent post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022”

Key in your credentials and log in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Check and download the admit card

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.