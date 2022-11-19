Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MPPEB group 5 admit card 2022, time table released at peb.mp.gov.in, direct link

MPPEB group 5 admit card 2022, time table released at peb.mp.gov.in, direct link

competitive exams
Published on Nov 19, 2022 08:55 AM IST

MPPEB Group 5 Admit Card 2022: Candidates who will appear in this examination can visit peb.mp.gov.in to download their hall tickets.

MPPEB group 5 admit card 2022, time table released at peb.mp.gov.in, direct link (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has published admit card for Group 5 (Paramedical & Nursing Group) Combined Recruitment Test - 2022.

Candidates who will appear in this examination can visit peb.mp.gov.in to download their admit cards.

Candidates are required to use their application number and date of birth to download MPPEB goup 5 admit card 2022.

MPPEB group 5 admit card download link

The exam will be held from November 25 to December 1 at test centres across the country. Along with admit cards, MPPEB has also published the time tables which shows exams will be held in single shifts on all exam days. Download the time table here.

Candidates are advised to bring the printout of their admit cards in colour on the exam day, along with an original photo ID.

“Candidate will not be allowed to enter in the Examination Centre after the Reporting Time. Candidate should bring original Photo-Id to enter in the Examination Centre (As per rule book ). E-Aadhar Card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI,” as per an official statement.

“Any kind of Calculators, Beepers, Pagers, Mobile, Cell, Phones or any other Electronic Devices are strictly prohibited in the Examination Hall,” MPPEB said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
education news admit card. hall ticket
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP