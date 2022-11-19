MPPEB group 5 admit card 2022, time table released at peb.mp.gov.in, direct link

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has published admit card for Group 5 (Paramedical & Nursing Group) Combined Recruitment Test - 2022.

Candidates who will appear in this examination can visit peb.mp.gov.in to download their admit cards.

Candidates are required to use their application number and date of birth to download MPPEB goup 5 admit card 2022.

MPPEB group 5 admit card download link

The exam will be held from November 25 to December 1 at test centres across the country. Along with admit cards, MPPEB has also published the time tables which shows exams will be held in single shifts on all exam days. Download the time table here.

Candidates are advised to bring the printout of their admit cards in colour on the exam day, along with an original photo ID.

“Candidate will not be allowed to enter in the Examination Centre after the Reporting Time. Candidate should bring original Photo-Id to enter in the Examination Centre (As per rule book ). E-Aadhar Card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI,” as per an official statement.

“Any kind of Calculators, Beepers, Pagers, Mobile, Cell, Phones or any other Electronic Devices are strictly prohibited in the Examination Hall,” MPPEB said.