MPPEB Group 5 Answer Key 2022 released at peb.mp.gov.in, download link here

Published on Dec 06, 2022 11:18 AM IST

MPPEB Group 5 Answer Key 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the answer key through the direct link given below.

MPPEB Group 5 Answer Key 2022 released at peb.mp.gov.in, download link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has released MPPEB Group 5 Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Group 5 (Paramedical and Nursing Group) Combined Recruitment Test 2022 can check the answer key through the official site of MPPEB at peb.mp.gov.in.

The last date to raise objections is till December 7, 2022. “In respect of any kind of erroneous questions/answers in the question paper, only the candidates can submit their objections through the link displayed online on this website. After the link is uploaded, the date for taking objections has been done till 07/12/2022. After that the link will be disabled”, reads the official website.

Direct link to download MPPEB Group 5 Answer Key 2022

MPPEB Group 5 Answer Key 2022: How to download

Candidates can download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of MPPEB at peb.mp.gov.in.
  • Click on MPPEB Group 5 Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of MPPEB.

