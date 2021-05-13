Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2020 result declared, here's is how to check
MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2020 result declared, here's is how to check

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has declared the result of the Group-5 (Pharmacist, Lab technician, and other equivalent post) Recruitment Test, 2020.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 12:52 PM IST
MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2020 result: Candidates can check their result on the official website of MPEEB at peb.mp.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates can check their result on the official website of MPEEB at peb.mp.gov.in

The examination was held from December 28 to January 13.

Direct link to check MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2020 result

How to check the result:

Visit the official website of MPPEB at http://peb.mp.gov.in/

On the home page click on Result - Group-05 (Pharmacist, Lab technician, and other equivalents post) Recruitment Test -2020

Key in your application number or Roll Number and DOB and login

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout and download it on computer

