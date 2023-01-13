MPPEB PNST 2022: Apply for Pre Nursing Selection Test from Feb 15, details here

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the official notification of the state Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2022 for female candidates for admission to B.Sc Nursing (4-year course) in government nursing institutes. The application process will commence on February 15 and candidates have till March 1, 2023, to submit their application. Interested candidates will be able to apply online at peb.mp.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The MPESB PNST 2022 exam will be conducted from June 8 in two shifts to fill 1050 in 18 government-run nursing institutes in Madhya Pradesh.

The MPPEB PNST 2022 application fee is ₹400 for the general category and ₹200 for the reserved category.

MPPEB PNST 2022 age limit: Candidates' age should be between the age of 17 to 28 years.

MPPEB PNST 2022 eligibility criteria: Candidates should have passed class 12th with a minimum of 45 %marks.

Notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON