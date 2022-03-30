Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MPPEB TET Primary School Answer Key 2020 released, download link here

MPPEB TET Primary School Answer Key 2020 has been released. Candidates can download the answer key through the official site of MPPEB on peb.mp.gov.in. 
Published on Mar 30, 2022 11:08 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has released MPPEB TET Primary School Answer Key 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can download the answer key through the official site of MPPEB on peb.mp.gov.in. The written examination was conducted on March 5, 2022.

Candidates who want to download answer key can follow these simple steps given below. 

MPPEB TET Primary School Answer Key 2020: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of MPPEB on peb.mp.gov.in.
  • Click on MPPEB TET Primary School Answer Key 2020 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on December 14 and ended on December 28, 2022. candidates can check for more related details through the official site of MPPEB. 

