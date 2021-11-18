Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MPPSC Engineering services answer keys released, direct link to download

MPPSC Engineering services answer keys: MPPSC has released the provisional answer keys of State Engineering Service Examination 2020.
MPPSC Engineering services answer keys 2021: Candidates can check MPPSC Engineering services answer keys 2021 on the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.nic.in.(mppsc.nic.in)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 05:46 PM IST
MPPSC Engineering services answer keys: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the provisional answer keys of State Engineering Service Examination 2020. Candidates, who have appeared in the examination, can check the answer keys on the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.nic.in.

The State Engineering Service Exam 2020 was held on November 14, 2021.

If any candidate has any objection(s) with regard to the key of any paper, he/she has to appeal with copies of substantial evidence (with reference text and attached documents) and submit the same on the online link given on the official website within seven days from the date of publication of the answer keys. Objections sent after seven days from the date of publication of the answer keys will not be accepted. The commission will release the link to raise objection on thee websites at mppsc.com and mppsc.nic.in.

Direct link to check MPPSC State Engineering Services answer key

How to check MPPSC State Engineering Services answer key:

Visit the official website of of MPPSC at mppsc.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, "Provisional Answer Key - State Engineering Service Examination 2020".

The answer key will appear on the screen.

Check and download the answer key.

