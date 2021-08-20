Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MPPSC final answer keys for state services prelims 2020 released, direct link
competitive exams

MPPSC final answer keys for state services prelims 2020 released, direct link

MPPSC state services prelims 2020: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the final answer key of State Service Exam and State Forest Service Exam 2020.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 03:55 PM IST
MPPSC state services prelims 2020 final answer keys: Candidates who appeared for the MPPSC exam can check the answer key on the official website of MPPSC at www.mppsc.nic.in.

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final answer keys of State Service Exam and State Forest Service Exam-2020.

Candidates who appeared for the MPPSC exam can check the answer key on the official website of MPPSC at www.mppsc.nic.in.

The MPPSC examination-2020 prelims was held on July 25, 2021.

Direct link to download MPPSC SSE & SFS prelims 2020 final answer key

Steps to download MPPSC SSE & SFS prelims 2020 final answer key:

Visit the official website of MPPSC at https://mppsc.nic.in/

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Final Answer Key - State Service Preliminary Examination 2020".

The final answer key will display on the screen.

Download the answer keys.

Keep a hard copy for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mppsc mppsc prelims answer keys
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NEST Answer Key 2021 released on nestexam.in, result on September 1

GUJCET Result 2021 declared on gseb.org, check result and percentile rank here

AIEEA, AICE Exam 2021: NTA extends registration dates, check details here

NEET 2021: NTA releases exam centre details on neet.nta.nic.in
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP