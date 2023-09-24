Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission will open the MPPSC PCSa Exam 2023 application edit window on September 25, 2023. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official site of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in. The edit application window will remain opened till October 25, 2023.

MPPSC PCS Exam 2023: Application edit window opens tomorrow at mppsc.mp.gov.in

The registration process was started on September 5 and ended on October 21, 2023. The MPPSC Prelims examination will be conducted on December 17, 2023, and the admit card will be released on December 8, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 229 posts in the organisation.

MPPSC PCS Exam 2023: How to edit application

To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Click on apply online link available on the home page.

A new page will open where MPPSC State Service Exam 2023 link will be given.

Click on the link and edit application form will be displayed.

Press the link given beside and fill the required details.

Your application will be displayed.

Make the changes in the application and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of MPPSC.