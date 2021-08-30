Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MPPSC postpones dental surgeon exam scheduled on Sept 5

The dental surgeon exam scheduled on September 5 has been postponed, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has notified. “The exam has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances and new date will be announced soon,” the Commission has informed candidates.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 02:52 PM IST
MPPSC postpones dental surgeon exam scheduled on Sept 5(Shankar Mourya/HT photo)

Earlier, the Commission had postponed recruitment exams in view of the COVID-19 situation. Later, when COVID-19 cases in the state had dipped it conducted the state service prelims exam.

The Commission is expected to release the official notification of the state service exam 2021 in September. The preliminary exam will be held in November, the Commission had said in July. The Commission had also notified that the final result of the state service exam 2020, the prelims of which was held on July 25 after being postponed due to COVID-19 situation, will be released in April 2022. The Commission has scheduled the main exam from November 23 to 28. The prelims result is expected in August, as per the Commission's date sheet.

