MPPSC Prelims Admit Card 2022 for State Service & Forest Service released

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released MPPSC Prelims Admit Card 2022 for State Service and Forest Service examination. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of MPPSC on mppsc.mp.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The preliminary examination will be conducted on June 19, 2022 in the state at various exam centres. Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Download MPPSC Prelims Admit Card here&nbsp;</strong>

MPPSC Prelims Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of MPPSC on mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Click Admit Card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the admit card link and download it.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination on June 19 will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted from 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm. The admit card is also available on mponline.gov.in apart from the website mentioned above.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}