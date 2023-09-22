MPPSC Prelims exam 2023 application process begins at mppsc.mp.gov.in, apply for 229 posts
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission begins the application process for the State Service Preliminary Examination 2023.
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has begun the application process for State Service Preliminary Examination 2023 today, September 22. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is October 21. Candidates will be able to edit their applications from September 25 to October 25.
The MPPSC Prelims examination will be conducted on December 17, 2023, and the admit card will be released on December 8.
MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 229 posts.
Details:
State Administrative Service Deputy District President: 27 posts
Deputy Superintendent of Police: 22 posts
Additional Assistant Development Commissioner: 17 posts
Development Block Officer: 16 posts
Deputy Tehsildar: 3 posts
Excise Sub Inspector: 3 posts
Deputy Registrar: 2
Chief Municipal Officer: 17 posts
Cooperative Inspector: 122 posts
Direct link to apply
MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years. For non-uniformed posts, the upper age limit is 40 years and for uniformed posts, the upper age limit is 40 years.
MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹500. For SC, ST, EWS, and PwD categories the application fee is ₹250. The fees should be made through online mode.
MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Apply online link
Fill out the application form
Upload all the required documents
Pay the application fee
Submit the application form
Take the printout for future reference.
Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here.