News / Education / Competitive Exams / MPPSC SES 2022 admit card released at mppsc.mp.gov.in, download link here

MPPSC SES 2022 admit card released at mppsc.mp.gov.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 29, 2023 07:54 PM IST

MPPSC releases admit card for State Engineering Service Exam 2022. Candidates can download from official website. Exam on October 8.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the admit card for the State Engineering Service Exam 2022 today, September 29. Candidates who will appear for the MPSSC SES 2023 examination can download their admit card from the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

MPPSC SES 2022 admit card link is given below:

http://103.36.71.56/Portal/Examinations/MPPSC/2023/AdmitCard/SE22Login.aspx

The MPPSC SES 2022 examination will be conducted on October 8 from 12 noon to 3 pm.

MPPSC SES 2022 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Admit Card tab

Next, click on the “Admit Card - State Engineering Service Examination 2022”

Key in your application number and date of birth

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates can check the notification below:

Topics
mppsc admit card.
