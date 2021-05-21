MPPSC State Engineering Service 2020 examination postponed, notice here

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has postponed MPPSC State Engineering Service 2020 examination due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The examination was scheduled to be conducted in June 2021. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the official notice on the official site of MPPSC on mppsc.nic.in.

The new exam date will be announced by the Commission in due course of time. Along with the State Engineering service exam, the Dental Surgeon Exam 2019 has also been postponed. The latter exam was also scheduled to be conducted in June 2021.

Earlier the examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 30, 2021, which was later postponed and was scheduled to be conducted on June 13, 2021, from 12 pm to 3 pm. The exam was scheduled to be conducted in seven cities across the state including Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Ujjain, and Satna.

The application process was started on January 15 and ended on February 24, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 79 Engineers across various departments in the state. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MPPSC.