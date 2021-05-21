Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MPPSC State Engineering Service 2020 examination postponed, notice here
competitive exams

MPPSC State Engineering Service 2020 examination postponed, notice here

MPPSC State Engineering Service 2020 examination has been postponed. The official notice is available on the official site of MPPSC on mppsc.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 06:31 PM IST
MPPSC State Engineering Service 2020 examination postponed, notice here

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has postponed MPPSC State Engineering Service 2020 examination due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The examination was scheduled to be conducted in June 2021. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the official notice on the official site of MPPSC on mppsc.nic.in.

The new exam date will be announced by the Commission in due course of time. Along with the State Engineering service exam, the Dental Surgeon Exam 2019 has also been postponed. The latter exam was also scheduled to be conducted in June 2021.

Check Official Notice

Earlier the examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 30, 2021, which was later postponed and was scheduled to be conducted on June 13, 2021, from 12 pm to 3 pm. The exam was scheduled to be conducted in seven cities across the state including Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Ujjain, and Satna.

The application process was started on January 15 and ended on February 24, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 79 Engineers across various departments in the state. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MPPSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mppsc prelims mppsc website exam postponed sarkari naukri
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP