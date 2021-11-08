Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MPPSC State Engineering Service Examination admit card today
competitive exams

MPPSC State Engineering Service Examination admit card today

MPPSC state engineering service exam admit card will be released today at mppsc.nic.in.
MPPSC State Engineering Service Examination admit card today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 09:44 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Madhya Pradesh state engineering service exam admit card will be released today, November 8. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC).

MPPSC admit card official website

MPPSC admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website mppsc.nic.in
  • Click on the MPPSC state engineering service exam admit card link
  • Enter registration details
  • Submit the details
  • Download the admit card

The exam will be held on November 21 and the admit card would carry details of the exam centre, subject code, shift timing and other information. The exam will be held in a single shift from 12 noon to 3 pm.

The exam will be held, the Commission has said in the exam notice, at Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Sagar, Ujjain, Gwalior, and Satna districts.

Candidates have already been informed about the exam city. On November 3, the Commission had sent the details of the city where the candidates have been allotted centres to the registered email addresses. Candidates have to make sure that the registered e-mail address is active till the completion of the recruitment, the Commission has said.

RELATED STORIES

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mppsc.nic.in mppsc
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Odisha: OSSC excise SI main exam rescheduled, know more

Bihar: BSSC inter level exam 2014 typing test on Nov 9, download admit card

RPSC RAS answer key objection window opens today, know how to challenge

SBI to give pre-exam training for PO recruitment 2022, download call letter
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP