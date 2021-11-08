MPPSC State Engineering Service Examination admit card today

The Madhya Pradesh state engineering service exam admit card will be released today, November 8. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MPPSC admit card official website

MPPSC admit card: Know how to download

Go to the official website mppsc.nic.in

Click on the MPPSC state engineering service exam admit card link

Enter registration details

Submit the details

Download the admit card

The exam will be held on November 21 and the admit card would carry details of the exam centre, subject code, shift timing and other information. The exam will be held in a single shift from 12 noon to 3 pm.

The exam will be held, the Commission has said in the exam notice, at Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Sagar, Ujjain, Gwalior, and Satna districts.

Candidates have already been informed about the exam city. On November 3, the Commission had sent the details of the city where the candidates have been allotted centres to the registered email addresses. Candidates have to make sure that the registered e-mail address is active till the completion of the recruitment, the Commission has said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}