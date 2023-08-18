Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Competitive Exams / MPPSC to release MP SET 2022 admit card on August 18, exam on August 27

MPPSC to release MP SET 2022 admit card on August 18, exam on August 27

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 18, 2023 04:08 PM IST

MPPSC to release MP SET exam admit card on August 18; exam to be conducted on August 27.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will release the admit card for the Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test on August 18. Candidates will be able to download the MP SET exam admit card from the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

MPPSC to release MP SET 2022 admit card on August 18, exam on August 27(PTI)

The Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test 2022 will be conducted on August 27. The MP SET 2022 examination will be conducted from 12.00 noon to 3.05 pm The MP SET 2022 application process started on January 27, 2023, and concluded on February 26, 2023.

MP SET exam 2022 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the MP SET 2022 admit card link

Key in your login details

MP SET 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
madhya pradesh admit card. hall ticket
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP