Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MPPSC VAS 2022 interview schedule released at www.mppsc.mp.gov.in, notice here

MPPSC VAS 2022 interview schedule released at www.mppsc.mp.gov.in, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 21, 2023 06:50 PM IST

MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam 2021 interview schedule released at www.mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam 2021. The examination will be conducted from May 23 to 25, 2023. The detailed schedule is available on the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

MPPSC VAS 2022 interview schedule released at www.mppsc.mp.gov.in(Shankar Mourya/HT photo)

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from May 12 onwards through the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill 129 vacancies of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons in the state Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department.

Here's the direct link to download the schedule

MPPSC VAS 2022 interview schedule: Know how to check

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in

Next, click on “Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam 2021 - Vigyapti Regarding Interview Schedule Dated 21.04.2023”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the schedule

Take a printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
mppsc interview schedule
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP