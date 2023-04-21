MPPSC VAS 2022 interview schedule released at www.mppsc.mp.gov.in, notice here

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam 2021. The examination will be conducted from May 23 to 25, 2023. The detailed schedule is available on the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

MPPSC VAS 2022 interview schedule released at www.mppsc.mp.gov.in(Shankar Mourya/HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from May 12 onwards through the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill 129 vacancies of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons in the state Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department.

Here's the direct link to download the schedule

MPPSC VAS 2022 interview schedule: Know how to check

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in

Next, click on “Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam 2021 - Vigyapti Regarding Interview Schedule Dated 21.04.2023”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the schedule

Take a printout for future reference.