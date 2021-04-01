Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MPSC Engineering Services Prelim answer key 2020 released, check here
competitive exams

MPSC Engineering Services Prelim answer key 2020 released, check here

MPSC Engineering Services Prelim answer key 2020: Candidates who appeared in the MPSC engineering prelim examination can check the answer key online at mpsc.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 08:07 PM IST
MPSC Engineering Services Prelim answer key 2020.(HT file)

MPSC Engineering Services Prelim answer key 2020: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Thursday released the answer key for the MPSC Engineering Services Preliminary Exam 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who appeared in the MPSC engineering prelim examination can check the answer key online at mpsc.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key by providing appropriate representations on or before April 8, 2021. Candidates will have to send their objections at the MPSC, Cooperage MTNL Bldg, 7th or 8th floor, Maharshi Karve Road, Cooperage, Mumbai 400021.

The commission had conducted the MPSC Engineering Services Preliminary Exam 2020 on March 27, 2021.

MPSC Engineering Services Prelim answer key 2020:

Direct link to download the objection form.

How to check MPSC Engineering Services Prelim answer key 2020:

Visit the official website at mpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Maharashtra Engineering Services Combine Preliminary Examination 2020 - First Answer Key"

The MPSC Engineering Services Prelim answer key 2020 in a pdf format will appear on the display screen

Download the answer key and take its printout for future reference.

Topics
maharashtra public service commission exam answer keys
