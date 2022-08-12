MPSC Rajyaseva hall ticket 2022 released at mpsconline.gov.in, know how to check

Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released has released the hall ticket for the Maharashtra Rajyaseva or State Services Preliminary Exam 2022. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of MPSC at mpsconline.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maharashtra State Service Preliminary test will take place on August 21, 2022, across the state across several districts.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

MPSC hall ticket 2022: How to download

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Next, go on log in tab

Enter Registered Email Id or Mobile Number and password

Click on the admit card

The MPSC Rajyaseva hall ticket will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.