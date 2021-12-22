Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MPSC State Services Prelims Admit Card 2022 released, direct link here

MPSC State Services Prelims Admit Card 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of MPSC on mpsconline.gov.in. 
Published on Dec 22, 2021 09:29 AM IST
Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released MPSC State Services Prelims Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for the State Service examination can download the admit card through the official site of MPSC on mpsconline.gov.in. 

The preliminary examination will be conducted on January 2, 2022. The examination will be conducted in offline mode at various exam centres across the country. The question paper will carry a total of 100 marks and candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main examination. 

Direct link to download here 

MPSC State Services Prelims Admit Card 2022: How to download 

Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of MPSC online on mpsconline.gov.in.
  • Click on MPSC State Services Prelims Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 290 posts including Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police / Assistant Commissioner of Police, Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Group Development Officer, Assistant Director in the state. Candidates can check more related details on the official site of MPSC. 

 

