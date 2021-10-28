MPSC Subordinate Services Main Exam 2021 date released, check notice here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MPSC Subordinate Services Main Exam 2021 date has been released. Candidates can check the official notice given below. 
Published on Oct 28, 2021 12:17 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released MPSC Subordinate Services Main Exam 2021 date. The examination date notice is available on the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in. 

The main exam will be conducted on January 22, 2022, PSI will be conducted on January 29, 2022, ASO will be conducted on February 4, 2022 and STI will be conducted on February 12, 2022, as per the official notice. Candidates who have qualified the prelims examination will be eligible to appear for the main exam.

The prelims exam was conducted on September 4, 2021. The answer key was released on September 4 and the last date to raise objections was till September 14, 2021. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 806 vacancies in the organization out of which 650 vacancies will be filled as Police Sub Inspector (PSI) – Group B, 67 vacancies for Assistant Section Officer (ASO)- Group-B and 89 vacancies for State Tax Inspector (STI)- Group-B. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of MPSC. 

 

