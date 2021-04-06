Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NATA 2021 admit cards to be released today at nata.in
NATA 2021 admit cards to be released today at nata.in

The Council of Architecture, IHC New Delhi is scheduled to release the admit cards for the National Aptitude Test for Architecture (NATA) 2021 examination on its official website: nata.in on Tuesday, April 6.
Candidates, who have applied for the test, can download their NATA 2021 admit cards from the official website after their release. The examination centers and roll number of the candidates will be mentioned on the NATA 2021 admit cards.

Candidates will have to download their NATA 2021 admit cards and take printouts of the same, as they would require hard-copies of admit cards at examination centres. Also, they will have to carry original copies of one photo identity cards, such as Voter Identity Cards, PAN Cards, Adhar Cards or Diving Licence, along with them at examination centres.

As per the schedule, the First Test and Second Test of NATA 2021 examination will be held on April 10 and June 12, respectively. To take admission to B.Arch. course, successful candidates will have to clear an Aptitude Test in Architect. The Aptitude Test will comprise of the Multiple-Choice type (MCQ), Multiple Select type (MSQ), Preferential Choice type (PCQ) and Numerical Answer type (NAQ) questions, carrying 1 mark, 2 marks or 3 marks. Candidates will have to answer 125 questions in three hours in English language.

