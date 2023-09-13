NATA 2023 exam 4 registration last date today, apply on nata.in

The extended registration window for the 4th National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2023 will be closed today, September 13. Candidates can apply for the exam up to 8 pm on nata.in.

Council of Architecture will hold the exam on September 17 in a single shift.

Apply for NATA 2023 exam 4.

NATA 2023 Exam 4: How to apply

Go to the the official website of NATA, nata.in.

Click on NATA 2023 Exam 4 registration link on the home page.

Register and get your login credentials.

Once done, login to your account.

Fill in the application form, upload documents and make the payment of the application fee.

Submit the form and save the confirmation page.

The question paper of NATA exam 4 will consist of 1 mark, 2 marks or 3 marks questions. There will be 125 questions to be answered in 180 minutes.

The medium of the exam will be essentially English. Some questions may be in regional languages as well.

NATA is held for admission to five-year BArch degree courses offered by around 400 architectural institutions across the country.

