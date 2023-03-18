NATA 2023 first test rescheduled, application underway at nata.in

Council of Architecture (CoA) on Friday announced that the first National Aptitude Test In Architecture or NATA 2023 exam has been rescheduled. Originally scheduled for April 22, the test will now be held on April 21 instead.

NATA 2023: Submit application form on nata.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“It is hereby informed to all concerned that due to public holiday on 22nd April, 2023, the Council of Architecture has decided to conduct First Test of NATA 2023 on Friday, 21st April, 2023. The candidates applying for registration of NATA may kindly take note of the same,” CoA said in a notification.

Application process for the test is open. Candidates can submit their forms on nata.in.

The exam will be held in two sessions. The first session is from 10 am to 1 pm and the second session is from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The aptitude test will have questions of Multiple-Choice type (MCQ), Multiple Select type (MSQ), Preferential Choice type (PCQ) and Numerical Answer type (NAQ) and Match the following type (MFQ).

The questions will carry 1 mark, 2 marks or 3 marks. The total number of questions is 125 and the duration of the paper is 180 minutes. The medium of the aptitude test will be essentially English. Some questions may be in regional languages as well.

