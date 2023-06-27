NATA 2023 phase 3 registration ends today at nata.in, get link to apply

The Council of Architecture (COA) end the Phase 3 registration process for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2023 today, June 27. Candidates who have not applied yet can submit the NATA application form 2023 for Phase 3 at nata.in.

The 3rd NATA Exam is scheduled to be held on July 9 2023. The NATA phase 3 examination admit card will be released on July 5. The NATA third test results will be announced on July 17.

NATA 2023 phase 3 registration: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at nata.in

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required details

Pay the required fees and submit the form

Download and take the print for future reference.