NATA 2023 registration date extended till April 13, know how to apply

The Council of Architecture has extended the registration deadline for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) till April 13. Interested candidates can register through the official NATA website at nata.in.

NATA 2023 registration date extended till April 13

“Last date of registration for the 1st NATA Exam extended up to 13 April 2023 8 p.m”, reads the official website.

The NATA first test will be held on April 21 and the admit card will be released on April 18.

NATA 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at nata.in

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required details

Pay the required fees and submit the form

Download and take the print for future reference.

