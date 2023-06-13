Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NATA 2023 Test 2 result releasing today at www.nata.in, know how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 13, 2023 12:53 PM IST

NATA Test 2 2023 result releasing on June 13 at www.nata.in.

The Council of Architecture (COA) will announce the National Aptitude Test in Architecture, NATA Test 2 2023 results today, June 13. Candidates will be able to check the NATA Test 2 results at www.nata.in. NATA conducted the Test 2 examination on June 3. The NATA examination was held in two sessions from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5: 30 pm.

Visit the official website at www.nata.in.

Click on the "Test 2 Answer Key" option on the homepage.

Key in your login details

Your NATA 2023 results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

The Council of Architecture, an autonomous statutory authority of the Ministry of Education, Government conducts the NATA exam for admission to the First Year of 5-year B.Arch.

