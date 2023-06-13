NATA 2023 Test 2 result releasing today at www.nata.in, know how to check

The Council of Architecture (COA) will announce the National Aptitude Test in Architecture, NATA Test 2 2023 results today, June 13. Candidates will be able to check the NATA Test 2 results at www.nata.in. NATA conducted the Test 2 examination on June 3. The NATA examination was held in two sessions from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5: 30 pm.

NATA 2023 Answer Key for Test 2: Know how to download

NATA 2023 Test 2 result releasing today at www.nata.in

Visit the official website at www.nata.in.

Click on the "Test 2 Answer Key" option on the homepage.

Key in your login details

Your NATA 2023 results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

The Council of Architecture, an autonomous statutory authority of the Ministry of Education, Government conducts the NATA exam for admission to the First Year of 5-year B.Arch.