NATA Admit Card 2022 released, download link here

NATA Admit Card 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps and direct link given below. 
Published on Jun 08, 2022 05:21 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Council of Architecture has released NATA Admit Card 2022 on June 8, 2022. The National Aptitude Test in Architecture admit card can be downloaded through the official site of NATA on nata.in. 

The first NATA Test shall be conducted by the Council all over the country on June 12, 2022. Candidates who want to appear for the first test can download the admit card through the official site by following these simple steps given below. 

NATA Admit Card 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of NATA on nata.in.
  • Click on NATA Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The second test will be conducted on July 7, 2022 and third test will be conducted on August 7, 2022. Candidates need to qualify NATA for admission into first year of 5-year B.Arch degree course at approved architectural institutions in the country. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NATA. 

