NBE Exams 2022: NEET MDS, NEET PG & other exam dates released at natboard.edu.in

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, New Delhi has released NBE Exams 2022 dates. The exam dates have been released for NEET MDS, NEET PG and other exams. Candidates can check the schedule through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

NEET MDS exam will be conducted on January 8, 2023, NEET PG exam will be conducted on March 5, 2022. Check the schedule below.

NBE Exams 2022: Schedule here

DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examination – June 2022: October/November 2022 Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2022, Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2022: December 4, 2022 Formative Assessment Test (FAT) 2022: December 10, 2022 DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examination – December 2022: December 21, 22, 23 and 24, 2022 NEET-MDS 2023: January 8, 2023 Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2022: January 20, 2023 FNB Exit Examination 2022: February/March 2023 DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examination – December 2022: Feb/March/April 2023 NEET-PG 2023: March 5, 2023

The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations, read the notice. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NBE.

