NBE FAT 2022 revised schedule released on natboard.edu.in, check dates here

Published on Oct 21, 2022 01:22 PM IST

NBE FAT 2022 revised schedule has been released. Candidates can check the exam dates through the official notice given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, New Delhi has released NBE FAT 2022 revised schedule. The revised schedule for Formative Assessment Test can be checked by candidates on the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

The examination will be conducted for Post Diploma, Fellowship and Diploma Trainees. The FAT theory examination will be conducted on December 10, 2022. The mode of the examination will be descriptive (pen and paper) in two session. The centres of FAT will be training institution.

The application portal will be activated on October 21, 2022 for registration. The last date to apply online is till November 10, 2022. The examination fees is 6000/- candidate. The admit card will be issued on December 2, 2022 and the work place based clinical assessment will be conducted in January/ February 2023.

NBEMS shall be conducting this FAT for Post Diploma, Fellowship & Diploma Trainees of 2021 admission session only and no other trainees shall be included in this exam. More related details can be checked on the official site of NBE.

Revised Schedule Here

