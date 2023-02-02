NBE FET Admit Card 2022 releasing on February 4, here’s how to download

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will release NBE FET Admit Card 2022 on February 4, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Fellowship Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

The examination will be conducted on February 10, 2023. There shall be a separate question paper for each fellowship course /clubbed group. Total number of questions in each question paper shall be 100 which shall be divided into two Parts; Part A & Part B. The written exam will begin at 9 am and will conclude at 10.45 am.

NBE FET Admit Card 2022: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NBE FET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The NBE FET result will be announced on February 28, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NBE.

