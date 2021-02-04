The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday invited online applications for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2021 on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NCHM JEE 2021 examination online at nchmjee.nta.nic.in on or before May 10, 2021, until 11:50 pm. The agency will open the application correction window for NCHM JEE 2021 from May 12 to 16, 2021.

NTA will conduct the NCHM JEE 2021 computer-based examination on June 12, 2021, at various centres. The total duration of the examination will be of three hours.

"A candidate should have passed 10+2 system of Senior Secondary Examination or its equivalent with English as one of the subjects, from a recognized Educational Board. Candidate must have passed English as a subject of study (core/elective/functional) in the qualifying examination. Those appearing in 10+2 or equivalent examination can also appear in NCHM JEE 2021 on a provisional basis," reads the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

