Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NCHM JEE 2022: Last date to register, know how to apply and direct link here
competitive exams

NCHM JEE 2022: Last date to register, know how to apply and direct link here

NCHM JEE 2022 registration window will close today at 5pm, apply at nchmjee.nta.nic.in
NCHM JEE 2022: Last date to register, know how to apply and direct link here
Published on May 16, 2022 12:10 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The NCHM JEE 2022 registration process will end today, May 16. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can do the same through the official website of NTA at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can submit their NCHM JEE registration form by 5 pm today, and pay the application fee till 11: 50 pm.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) – 2022, on June 18. The correction window will be active from May 18 to 20.

The application fee is 1000 for General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL)  and for Gen-EWS the application fee is 750. For Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST)/PwD and Third Gender the application fee is 450.

Here's the direct link to apply

NCHM JEE 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads," Registration for NCHM JEE 2022"

RELATED STORIES

Next, register and proceed with the application form

Fill in all the required details

Upload all the required documents 

Pay the online registration fee

Download and take a printout for future use.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national testing agency
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP