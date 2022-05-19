Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NCHMCT JEE 2022: Application correction process ends tomorrow
competitive exams

NCHMCT JEE 2022: Application correction process ends tomorrow

NTA will close the NCHM JEE 2022 application correction window tomorrow, May 20.
NCHMCT JEE 2022: Application correction process ends tomorrow
Published on May 19, 2022 05:03 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The National Testing Agency will close the NCHM JEE 2022 application correction window tomorrow, on May 20. Candidates who have already registered and wish to make changes in their application form can do so through the official website of NCHMCT at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) – 2022, on June 18.

Direct link to make changes here

NCHMCT JEE 2022: How to make changes in the application window

Visit the official NTA NCHM JEE website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the lick that reads, "Registration Form Correction foe NCHM JEE 2022"

Log in using your application number, password, and security pin.

Make the required changes and submit

Download the confirmation page and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) – 2022, will be held in the computer based mode for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the Academic Year 2022-23.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nchmct jee.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP